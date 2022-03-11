Portions of eastbound Interstate 70 will close on Sunday and state officials recommend people headed to the mountains this weekend plan ahead.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate will close at the Eagle Interchange at Exit 147 beginning at 8 a.m. The closure is expected to last three hours while crews recover an overturned semi-truck that was involved in a crash this week, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Authorities have already established a detour for eastbound traffic as vehicles will be required to get off at Exit 147 and head east on U.S. 6 for 10 miles.
CSP and Colorado Department of Transportation officials are urging motorists to plan accordingly as delays are expected.
"When drivers get stressed, rushed or agitated, we know that this is the time when mistakes and crashes happen, said CSP Sgt. Troy Kessler in a news release. "Slow down, take a deep breath, enjoy the views and drive with consideration for others. After all, that's what you want, right?"
Road closure information can be found on cotrip.org.