Truck fire near Golden on i-70 8-31-23

A semi-truck fire caused closures of Eastbound I-70 Thursday evening

 Courtesy CDOT

Eastbound I-70 is closed in Golden near mile marker 261 exit due to a semi-truck fire, according to Colorado State Patrol based in Jefferson and Clear Creek Counties.

Update (8:00 p.m.): Lanes 1 and 2 of I-70 Eastbound have re-opened and fire crews have cleared out. 

Update (7:30 p.m.): State Patrol is assisting in clearing the scene and expects lanes 1 and 2 to be open by 8 p.m. Lane 3 will be closed overnight to clear debris. 

The incident was reported via the agency’s X account at 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening. All eastbound traffic being diverted to eastbound U.S. Highway 6.

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a travel alert.

Authorities have closed the road for an undetermined amount of time but advise motorists to expect delays. Alternate routes are advised.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

