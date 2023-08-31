Eastbound I-70 is closed in Golden near mile marker 261 exit due to a semi-truck fire, according to Colorado State Patrol based in Jefferson and Clear Creek Counties.
Update (8:00 p.m.): Lanes 1 and 2 of I-70 Eastbound have re-opened and fire crews have cleared out.
Update (7:30 p.m.): State Patrol is assisting in clearing the scene and expects lanes 1 and 2 to be open by 8 p.m. Lane 3 will be closed overnight to clear debris.
The incident was reported via the agency’s X account at 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening. All eastbound traffic being diverted to eastbound U.S. Highway 6.
The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a travel alert.
Authorities have closed the road for an undetermined amount of time but advise motorists to expect delays. Alternate routes are advised.
This is a developing story and will be updated.