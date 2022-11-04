Denver's first measurable snow wreaked havoc with Friday morning's commute as both directions of 6th Avenue were closed for hours at I-25 due to a 100-vehicle pileup, according to Denver Police.

It finally re-opened at 11 a.m. Friday, according to Denver Police, after the wrecked cars were towed away.

Denver Fire Department and Denver Health officials evaluated 83 people on-scene and 13 of them were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries. Their cars were towed to Empower Field at Mile High on Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to Denver Police.

Denver Police posted on Twitter at 8 a.m. that about 100 motorists were involved in the crash. Police said they got the first call at 5:40 a.m.

Feliciano Quintal of Denver lost control of his car on the black ice of the overpass, and was one of the first drivers involved in the crash. His family member, Reyna Quintal — who was not involved in the crash — translated for him.

Quintal was on his way to work at Denver Health, taking care to drive slowly in the winter conditions, when he lost control. He and the other drivers toward the front of the crash moved to the side to avoid being hit. Quintal said he heard the cars piling up.

"All I could hear was the crash of the cars," Quintal said. "It lasted more than ten minutes and I could still hear the crashes."

Quintal believes his car was totaled, but he and Reyna said they were grateful that it was only the car and not Quintal. Quintal suffered minor injuries, including a cut on his hand and a bruise on his leg.

"We can get another car," Reyna said. "We couldn't get a new Feliciano if it had been worse."

The worst conditions seemed to be on the bridges, overpasses — like 6th Avenue — and off-and-on ramps -- which likely had more ice.

The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted to another multi-vehicle crash early Friday at U.S. 36, which closed the I-25 northbound ramp to westbound U.S. 36. It re-opened at 7:40 p.m., according to the CDOT Tweet.

There were also several problems along I-70s on and off ramps through the Denver metro area.

The city went on crash alert about 6:45 a.m., according to a Tweet from Denver police. That means drivers involved in traffic crashes should exchange information and report it within 24 hours, provided there's no injuries, traffic blockage or driver suspected of being under the influence.

"Last night's storm wasn't the worst we've seen but it did manage to make roads across the metro area very slick," according to the Denver police Tweet.

The National Weather Service called for cold temperatures, but no more precipitation Friday.