I-70 closed from Vail Pass Summit to Copper Mountain

Interstate 70 closed between Vail Pass Summit and Copper Mountain Wednesday night.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation

Snow west of Denver caused parts of Interstate 70 and CO 82 to close Wednesday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

I-70 closed in both directions between Vail Pass Summit (Exit 190) and Copper Mountain (Exit 195) due to safety concerns just after 8 p.m. 

An accumulation of 5 to 9 inches of snow is possible in the Vail area, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

At 3:41 p.m., CO 82 closed just east of Aspen from Tagert Lake Road to Carlton Tunnel Road (Independence Pass) from Mile Point 47 to Mile Point 68. 

According to the Weather Service, a total accumulation of 3 to 7 inches of snow are possible in the Aspen area. 

Drivers should expect delays due to safety concerns. Aspen and Vail are currently under winter weather advisories. 

As of 10:31 p.m., I-70 reopened to traffic in both directions. It is unclear at this time how long CO 82 will be closed. 

