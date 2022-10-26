Snow west of Denver caused parts of Interstate 70 and CO 82 to close Wednesday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
I-70 closed in both directions between Vail Pass Summit (Exit 190) and Copper Mountain (Exit 195) due to safety concerns just after 8 p.m.
An accumulation of 5 to 9 inches of snow is possible in the Vail area, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
At 3:41 p.m., CO 82 closed just east of Aspen from Tagert Lake Road to Carlton Tunnel Road (Independence Pass) from Mile Point 47 to Mile Point 68.
According to the Weather Service, a total accumulation of 3 to 7 inches of snow are possible in the Aspen area.
Drivers should expect delays due to safety concerns. Aspen and Vail are currently under winter weather advisories.
As of 10:31 p.m., I-70 reopened to traffic in both directions. It is unclear at this time how long CO 82 will be closed.