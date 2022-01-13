Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin increased DUI enforcement on Friday, as the Colorado Department of Transportation’s first-impaired driving campaign of the new year gets underway.

Additional street patrols and DUI checkpoints will be in place Friday through Monday by the Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and 67 police and sheriff’s agencies, according to law enforcement officials.

This comes as 2021 saw a 16% increase in impaired- driving fatalities compared to 2020, according to state data. In total, 672 people died on Colorado roads in 2021, with 246 of the fatalities involving an impaired driver.

“All impaired driving deaths in 2021 could have — and should have — been avoided,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The new year is a chance to reset your own beliefs and behaviors around driving: buckle up, put down distractions and always drive sober. Stop the excuses; you're not driving alone out there.”

Last year, Adams County had the most impaired-driving deaths with 25 fatalities, according to state data. Denver County came in second with 24 fatalities and Jefferson County came in third with 21 fatalities.

During the most recent increased DUI enforcement period over Christmas, 311 impaired drivers were arrested by 84 law enforcement agencies — down from 349 arrests during the year before. The Colorado Springs Police Department had the most arrests at 40, followed by the Denver Police Department at 29.

During the increased DUI enforcement period in January of last year, 391 impaired drivers were arrested by 94 law enforcement agencies from Jan. 15 to Jan. 25.

“Starting the new year with a commitment to safety is something we all need to do,” said Safety Director Darrell Lingk. "Winter driving can be a challenge, even under the best conditions, so please never drive impaired. We all want to make it home safely."