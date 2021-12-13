A teenage girl was killed Sunday night after she was ejected during a car crash in Parker, according to the Parker Police Department.

The crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on South Parker Road near J Morgan Boulevard, police said.

The girl was riding in a pickup truck with four other people. Police said the truck was going south on South Parker Road when a car going north turned on J Morgan Boulevard and crashed into the truck.

The girl, who was sitting in the back seat, was ejected from the truck. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Three of the truck’s passengers and the driver of the car were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Parker Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor, police said.

No charges have been announced against the driver of the car as of Monday afternoon.