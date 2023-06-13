A 10-minute trip from Paonia to Somerset up Colorado Highway 133 turned into a 200-mile, 4-hour ordeal for the residents of the coal mining town about 10 miles northeast of Paonia. That's due to a sinkhole caused by heavy rains that damaged the roadway in late April.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a release Tuesday that it anticipates being able to reopen the highway early next week, and as early as Monday, depending on weather and construction conditions.

Since the washout, the Colorado Department of Transportation has been hurrying to build a temporary bridge so the highway can be reopened while a permanent repair is completed.

Placing a temporary bridge usually requires four months, but crews are expediting due to the emergency need to reopen CO 133 as soon as possible.

The sinkhole started on April 29 when water flowing off of the Grand Mesa and down Bear Creek washed debris into the culvert, blocking it. The water eventually eroded around the culvert, pushing it out from under the roadway and destroyed a section of the highway, leaving a crevasse 6-or-more feet deep and 20 feet or more across.

Businesses that regularly use the highway, which runs from Carbondale to Hotchkiss, are feeling the impact of the closure at the beginning of the tourist season, according to reports.

The Roaring Fork Valley from Carbondale to Marble and over McClure Pass is a scenic highway often used by tourists looking for a respite from Interstate 70 travel. The towns of Paonia and Hotchkiss are popular destinations near the North Rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, and both Paonia Reservoir, on the north side of the washout, and Crawford State Park on the south side, see substantial summer recreation.

Updates continue to be regularly emailed to stakeholders, according to CDOT. Residents, business owners and all members of the public can sign up for project updates using the following contact information. Please note the hotline may receive several calls, so all voicemails will receive a response.

Project information hotline: 970-279-3309.

Project email: [email protected].