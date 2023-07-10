Update: The road reopened around noon Sunday after a 3-vehicle accident closed US-34 between Deer Ridge Junction and Rainbow Curve.

A 3-vehicle accident in Rocky Mountain National Park has temporarily closed a section of Trail Ridge Road (US-34) on the east (Estes Park) side of the park.

"Trail Ridge Road is temporarily closed between Deer Ridge Junction and Rainbow Curve due to a 3-vehicle accident at Many Parks Curve," Kyle Patterson with the National Park Service said in an email.

No serious injuries are reported.

The section of road is estimated to reopen at 2 p.m. For updates, please check the Trail Ridge Road recorded status line at 970-586-1222.