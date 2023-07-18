A pickup truck caught fire just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, closing the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Genesee.

UPDATE: As of Noon Tuesday, lanes have reopened in both directions and traffic has resumed as normal.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure of the left lane between exit 256 and exit 254: US 40; Genesee (Genesee) at mile marker 254.

Foot Hills Fire Protection District was on the scene to extinguish the fire.

A similar incident occurred Monday when a car fire resulted in the closure of the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels, causing closures in both east and westbound lanes.

Traffic has been re-routed around the scene of the truck fire, but agencies are advising motorists to expect major delays.