A pickup truck caught fire just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, closing the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Genesee.
UPDATE: As of Noon Tuesday, lanes have reopened in both directions and traffic has resumed as normal.
⚠️UPDATE - Noon (7/18) - #I70 lanes, westbound and eastbound, have reopened following the vehicle fire. Traffic flow will continue as normal. https://t.co/XPiJPvhF5s— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 18, 2023
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure of the left lane between exit 256 and exit 254: US 40; Genesee (Genesee) at mile marker 254.
#I70 westbound: Road closed, expect delays due to a vehicle fire. Detour in place. Right lane open eastbound. Westbound traffic detour Exit 256. Follow updates on #COtrip: https://t.co/ds5e3cyK7W #KnowBeforeYouGo https://t.co/vkVC7g2Lkf— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 18, 2023
Foot Hills Fire Protection District was on the scene to extinguish the fire.
We are on scene of a vehicle fire on I-70WB just East of the Genesee exit. I70 is shutdown for extensive overhaul, expect major delays. @ColoradoDOT @csp_golden pic.twitter.com/NEy65x5Nyi— Foothills Fire Protection District (@FireFoothills) July 18, 2023
A similar incident occurred Monday when a car fire resulted in the closure of the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels, causing closures in both east and westbound lanes.
Traffic has been re-routed around the scene of the truck fire, but agencies are advising motorists to expect major delays.