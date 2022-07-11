US Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon will close at 8 p.m., Monday, July 11, and remain closed until about 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, while work is done to set a pedestrian bridge structure over Clear Creek near Tunnel 1, CDOT said in a press release.
The highway will be closed between the CO 93/CO 58 intersection in Golden and the CO 119 intersection at turn off to Blackhawk/Central City in Clear Creek County. During this overnight closure, drivers should use Interstate 70 west to Exit 244 — US 6 at the bottom of Floyd Hill — and go east on US 6 to CO 119.
This work is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.