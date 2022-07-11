U.S. Route 6 stretching along Clear Creek, a tributary of the South Platte River, Colorado, USA. Photo Credit: stockphoto52 (iStock).

U.S. Route 6 stretching along Clear Creek, a tributary of the South Platte River. Photo Credit: stockphoto52 (iStock).

 stockphoto52

US Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon will close at 8 p.m., Monday, July 11, and remain closed until about 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, while work is done to set a pedestrian bridge structure over Clear Creek near Tunnel 1, CDOT said in a press release.

The highway will be closed between the CO 93/CO 58 intersection in Golden and the CO 119 intersection at turn off to Blackhawk/Central City in Clear Creek County. During this overnight closure, drivers should use Interstate 70 west to Exit 244 — US 6 at the bottom of Floyd Hill — and go east on US 6 to CO 119.

This work is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.