The Colorado Department of Transportation on Tuesday will begin periodic rock blasting on the west side of Vail Pass that will require up to 30-minute evening traffic delays for travelers on Interstate 70 and the Vail Pass Recreation Trail.
The first traffic hold is expected to occur between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Blasting should take place between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No blasting will be done on weekends or holidays. Blasting is expected to be completed by the end of July.
Eastbound I-70 will be closed at the East Vail interchange (exit 180) during traffic holds.
Westbound I-70 will be closed at the interchange at the top of Vail Pass (exit 190) during the traffic holds.
The Shrine Pass road at the top of Vail Pass will be closed during the traffic holds so that drivers don’t use it to bypass the work zone. The Vail Pass rest stop remains closed during reconstruction.
The Vail Pass trail will also be closed during blasting. Construction flaggers will stop trail traffic at those holding locations.
Westbound trail users will be held at the Black Lakes picnic site.
Eastbound trail users will be held about 3 miles up the 20-foot-wide path section, just before the cul-de-sac, about halfway up Vail Pass where the trail crosses under I-70.
Rock blasting is necessary to construct two miles of the new Vail Pass recreation trail on the west side of Vail Pass, between mile points 185 and 187.
Motorists are strongly encouraged to use COtrip.org to be prepared for traveling through this and other construction projects on the I-70 corridor.
Delays longer than 30 minutes should be anticipated due to the time required to clear traffic after the highway reopens.
Customers can sign up for updates by contacting the project team at CDOT_WVailPassAuxLanes@state.co.us or 970-688-8233.
Other ongoing work along I-70 between Copper Mountain and Vail will continue April through November each year through 2025.