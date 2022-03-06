A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed northbound lanes on Interstate 25 at the Emerson Street exit in Denver, the Denver Police Department announced Sunday.
Police are investigating the crash and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
NB I-25 is totally shut down near Emerson after around 50 cars crashed in several pile ups in the areaSnow plows are clearing the road as tow trucks pick up the cars Really icy out here… obviously pic.twitter.com/DudxUaRO2h— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2022