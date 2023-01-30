Westbound Interstate 70 has reopened to traffic after a major crash involving a semitruck closed the interstate in Glenwood Canyon Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash closed the highway in both directions between mile markers 116-233 around 1 p.m. (Glenwood Springs to Dotsero).

CDOT photos show a semi dangling off the eastbound deck of the highway.

"Motorists should anticipate safety closure being in place until at least late this evening," CDOT said. "Motorists will be routed onto the northern or southern alternate routes. The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours travel time."

Westbound I-70 reopened to traffic at 10 p.m., according to a news release from CDOT. Eastbound I-70 is expected to reopen within an hour of the 10 p.m. new release. CDOT said the closure was necessary for crews so the crash could be safely cleared.