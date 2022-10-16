Colorado State Patrol troopers re-opened westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Sunday afternoon after an almost-five-hour closure caused by a tractor-trailer rig crash, according to a Tweet.
The Eagle division of the Colorado State Patrol alerted drivers of the closure at Exit 133 via Twitter at 8:45 a.m. and said to expect a "several hour delay."
Based on pictures shared by the Colorado State Patrol, a tractor trailer partially rolled over and blocked both lanes. It is unclear what caused the truck to lose control and if the driver faces citations.
No injuries were reported by State Patrol. Drivers are encouraged to watch maps.CoTrip.org, the state's road condition tracker, for updates.