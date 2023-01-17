UPDATE: Just before 6 p.m., CDOT announced the crash on I-70 was cleared and reopened to traffic.

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed Tuesday in Glenwood Canyon after a multi-vehicle crash.

The closure is in place for westbound Interstate 70 at exit 133, Dotsero, after the crash that happened further west at mile marker 122.9, according to a news release shortly after noon from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The closure is expected to "until at least this evening."

The crash involved four commercial vehicles. No injuries were reported.

One of the vehicles involved was a tanker that spilled 3,000 of its 7,000 gallons of gasoline, according to CDOT. The spill has since been stopped and the hazardous vehicle crew is overseeing the cleanup.

A second tanker was involved in the crash, with crews working to drain the remaining gasoline onto the second tanker — a process estimated to take at least four hours, CDOT said.

Westbound motorists are being directed to an alternate northbound route on Colorado 9. The alternate route is estimated to add 2.5 hours of travel time.

Travelers should exit I-70 at exit 205 in Silverthorne, and travel north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling.

At Kremmling, motorists should continue west on U.S. 40 until the intersection with Colorado 13 in Craig. Then, turn south on Colorado 18 to return to westbound I-70 at Rifle, completing the alternate route.

Motorists should be prepared for ice and snowpack along the alternate route and should take appropriate precautions while driving, CDOT said.

For more information on traffic and road conditions, please visit cotrip.org.