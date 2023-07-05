A Westminster police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on the Fourth of July. 

The officer was driving southbound on Sheridan Boulevard approaching 107th Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man stepped into traffic and was struck by the officer’s vehicle, the department said Wednesday in a news release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The officer did not sustain injuries and has been placed on administrative leave, a standard practice for officers involved in a critical incident.

