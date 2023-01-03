A woman was hit and killed by a car early New Year's morning after a rideshare driver dropped her off on the side of Interstate 25 in Thornton.
At 12:33 a.m. Sunday, Thornton Police responded to a crash in the 15500 block of Northbound I-25 in Thornton, according to a press release.
After a preliminary investigation, officials believe the victim was riding in a ride-share vehicle with friends when she got sick in the vehicle, according to the release. The driver pulled over and the occupants paid and ended the ride.
Shortly afterward, the victim walked out into the roadway and was sideswiped by a dark truck, which continued driving according to the release. Another car hit her while she was lying in the road and stopped.
Police said the ride share driver was contacted and cooperated with police.
Investigators did not release the name of the ride share company.
I-25 northbound was shut down for several hours while police investigated and was reopened later that morning.
The dark truck's driver, identified as Adam Wooley, 33, of Frederick, spoke with investigators on Monday and was arrested on allegations of hit and run involving death. His vehicle was impounded according to the release.
The victim's identity will be released by the Adam's County Coroner's Office once next of kin are notified.
The hit-and-run is Thornton's fourth major violent incident in the past two weeks.
On Dec. 27, Thornton police officers responded to a bank robbery that led to a high-speed chase and ended in an officer-involved shooting.
When police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 12040 Colorado Blvd., they saw the two robbery suspects speed away.
Police chased the vehicle to the intersection of 88th Avenue and Colorado Highway 2, where the male suspect got out of the car and shots were fired. Both suspects were injured and police did not say whether the suspect shot first.
Two days earlier, Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado, 69, was beaten to death after backing into someone's vehicle.
Just before 10 a.m. Christmas Day, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers found Jacquez-Machado, who had been punched and kicked after backing into another man’s vehicle, according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department.
The same day, a murder-suicide left a man and his wife dead outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 951 Milky Way in Thornton.
Enoch Apodaca, 46, shot his wife, Melissa Martinez, 44, and then himself after one or both of them threw explosive devices through the Kingdom Hall window, according to police.
The two were former Jehovah's Witnesses.
Thornton Police did not respond to the Denver Gazette's requests for comment on the slew of violence in Thornton.