A 112-year-old bridge on Alameda Avenue over the South Platte River widened in 1966 is being replaced by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The bridge is the oldest in the state highway system. The $22.3 million project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The project includes:

- Building a multi-modal corridor by modifying the West Alameda Avenue intersection at South Santa Fe Drive, removing South Platte River Drive between Alameda and Cedar Street, and diverting traffic to a widened South Lipan Street, north of Alameda.

- Reconstructing the South Platte River Trail with improved sight distances, including a 12-foot concrete trail, a four-foot finely crushed stone trail, and three-foot vegetated shoulders for an overall trail width of 22 feet.

- Constructing an on-street, two-way protected bike lane on the north side of Alameda between South Lipan Street and South Kalamath Street with a connection to the South Platte River Trail.

- Installing a water quality pond.

- Improving sidewalks on the north and south side of the bridge.

Schedule and travel impacts

Two lanes of the Alameda Bridge will remain open in each direction during construction, with the exception of bridge demolition work for public safety. Demolition work is anticipated to begin this spring, which would require an occasional overnight or weekend closure of the Alameda bridge.

Motorists should be prepared for narrowed lanes and can expect single-lane and turn-lane closures on South Platte River Drive.

During the initial phase of construction, Lipan Street will be built out in preparation for removing the South Platte River Drive intersection at Alameda Avenue.

A closure of Lipan Street already is in place.

The South Platte River Trail will remain open but detoured around the construction zone where it crosses under Alameda Avenue. The trail will close intermittently during bridge demolition.

For additional information about this project:

Website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/i25-alameda-bridge-reconstruction

Phone: 970-903-3306

Email: [email protected]