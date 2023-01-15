At 64-years-old, the Larimer Street Bridge over Cherry Creek is old enough to retire. That's why Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is replacing it with a new bridge, something city leaders say will better serve the transportation needs of the community. Work between 14th Street and Speer Boulevard is underway.
The project, known as the "Connecting Auraria Project," will see a major redesign of the bridge, necessitating demolition of the one currently in place. The new bridge will feature a curbless road design with multiple pedestrian focused improvements, according to the project website.
In October, $7 million was allocated to the project through the Elevate Denver Bond and a contractor was selected. During the consent phase of an Oct. 3 council meeting, members approved a $6.3 million, 300 day contract with Harmon Infrastructure Inc.
The rebuilt bridge will feature a two-lane bikeway, 12-foot wide sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and public art displays. A single lane for cars will remain, according to a DOTI release.
“With this project, we have the opportunity to address an aging bridge in need of replacement and recreate the space in a way that makes it more accessible and enjoyable than before,” Executive Director of DOTI Adam Phipps said.
The project is funded through the Elevate Denver Bond, a voter approved bond that will raise almost $1 billion for improvement projects over 10 years. Infrastructure projects like this have eaten more than half of the $937 million bond. Outgoing Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says this $431 million is money well spent.
“An investment in our infrastructure is an investment in our community and our residents’ quality of life,” Hancock said. “This new bridge furthers our commitment to provide the people in Denver with greater mobility options and better and safer connections as they go about their daily lives.”
The bridge will be completed by fall 2023 according to DOTI.