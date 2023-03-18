The Aurora Police Department will offer free rides home from the Stanley Marketplace to those 21 years and older who feel too impaired to drive Saturday night.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and goes until the Stanley Marketplace closes, according to a news release. Riders must be 21 or older, provide valid identification, sign a waiver and consent to a warrant check.

Officers will transport people from the Stanley Marketplace to the rider's home if it is within 10 miles of the city of Aurora border, according to the release.

Riders will be given a verbal presentation on the protocol officers follow on DUI arrests, according to the release. Officers will also have a breath testing device on scene for riders to guess and test their blood alcohol content.

Participants will also receive educational materials and a discussion of the consequences of impaired driving, according to the release.

No free rides are guaranteed, according to the release, and will only be provided to the limits of available manpower. If riders exceed capacity, officers will give suggestions for alternate transportation or place people on a waitlist.

Officers will have activated body cameras and have full discretion to refuse ride services to anyone if they feel it would be unsafe due to extreme intoxication, uncooperative behavior or other factors, according to the release.