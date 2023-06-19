The Colorado Department of Transportation began its 2023 annual study of seat belt use this month as part of its annual safety campaign "Click It or Ticket." The seat belt study will end June 24.

To hammer home the value of wearing seat belts, CDOT sponsored a "hearse parade" on a route around popular Denver neighborhoods and landmarks Friday in what the department officials said was a “haunting display of what could be a person’s final journey if they fail to prioritize seat belt usage.”

“Hearses make a powerful statement about the potential consequences of not wearing a seat belt,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director, Darrell Lingk. “We hope this memorable visual will serve as a stark reminder of what could happen in the event of a crash and encourage Coloradans to buckle up.”

The seat belt study coincides with Colorado’s part in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s nationwide "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Since the campaign was introduced in Colorado in 2002, statewide seat belt use has increased from 72% to 86%.

In 2022, there were 236 unbuckled fatalities in Colorado, according to CDOT. The counties with the highest number of unbuckled fatalities were Adams (27), El Paso (22), Pueblo (22), Weld (22) and Denver (21).

“Wearing a seat belt significantly improves your ability to survive a crash,” said Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew C. Packard in a news release. “Clicking your seat belt is such a small effort that pays off tremendously — it can save your life. Seat belts are often the difference between life or death.”

CDOT and law enforcement partners across Colorado recently concluded the "Click It or Ticket May Mobilization" seat belt enforcement period, citing 1,548 unbuckled drivers — including 120 drivers with an improperly restrained child in their vehicle under the age of 15.

In the 21-day May "Click It or Ticket" campaign, which ended June 4, Denver handed out 11 tickets for adult traffic violations.

The Colorado State Patrol logged the highest number of tickets written in 14 categories of violations in May, with a total of 5,254, or 76% of the statewide total of 6,870 violations reported by 49 of the 63 agencies participating in the program, according to CDOT statistics.

CDOT said last year’s survey included 744 locations in 26 counties across the state. The study found that just 87% of people buckle up, 5% below the national average of 92%. The survey tracked seat belt use across five vehicle categories — SUVs, vans, cars, commercial vehicles and passenger trucks.

According to CDOT the lowest seat belt usage rates by county in 2022 were:

Weld County (80.1%)

Fremont County (78.1%)

Chaffee County (69.2%)

Pueblo County (67.6%)

The counties with the highest seat belt usage in 2022 were:

Grand County (96.3%)

Garfield County (96.3%)

Arapahoe County (93.8%)

Denver County (93.6%)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that seat belts reduces the risk of:

Front seat passenger car occupant deaths by 45%

Front seat passenger car occupant moderate to critical injuries by 50%

Front seat light truck occupant deaths by 60%

Front seat light truck occupant moderate to critical injuries by 65%

NHTSA also estimates that about 230 lives are saved annually by seat belts in Colorado.

Vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, according to CDOT. Last year, 66% of car seats weren’t properly installed out of 5,000 that were checked in Colorado. Parents and caregivers can learn more about Colorado child passenger safety laws, recommendations and recalls at CarSeatsColorado.com.

State law regarding seat belt use varies by age.

Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.

Teens — Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.

Children — Colorado's Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.