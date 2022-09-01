Traffic on I-70 between Brighton and Colorado boulevards is now flowing in its permanent alignment in both directions, allowing the Colorado Department of Transportation to focus on completing the 4-acre cover park over the interstate.

The new playground for Swansea Elementary School that is part of the cover park opened to students on their first day of school on Aug. 22.

"We look forward to inviting the Globeville, Elyria-Swansea neighbors to join us for an appreciation event to celebrate the opening of the park later this fall,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “While motorists have been impacted by various closures on I-70 over the past four years, residents have been impacted on almost a daily basis.”

More than 2.4 million cubic yards of soil were moved to create the recessed roadway, as 19 bridges and 24 ramps were built. Wider shoulders will allow motorists to safely pull over in case of emergency.

The most dramatic change is the demolition of the viaduct that carried traffic for decades above the Denver Coliseum and National Western Stock Show complex. The narrow, shoulderless, deteriorating viaduct, built in 1964, has been a headache for drivers and neighbors in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea for decades.

“More than seven million hours have been dedicated to building this Project,” said Lew. “It has been incredible to watch this Project come to life after an over 15-year study period.”

Motorists can expect a toll lane to come online in 2023, said Lew.

The highway carries upward of 200,000 vehicles per day and the improvements are expected to reduce travel times and increase safety as well as help mitigate environmental impacts on the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses by better controlling vehicle exhaust.