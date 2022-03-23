Changes to Denver's Union Station bus terminal are coming as the Regional Transportation District and city officials try to curb the amount of crime in the area.
Some of the changes include restricting the bus terminal to passengers only, installing barriers and improving the terminal's lighting. These changes will be implemented over time, RTD's General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson told the agency's board on Monday.
Johnson said these efforts will reduce crime and drug use in the area, but will only be effective if everyone is on board.
"While these changes along with an increase of police security presence will have positive ripple effects throughout the transit system, the unwanted activities impacting the agency are a byproduct of complex societal issues that RTD alone cannot solve," Johnson said. "That is why mitigating these challenges will require an all in effort among RTD, community, municipal and legislative partners."
Johnson said the transit agency will begin implementing the following changes in the next six months:
- Operative lighting will be replaced throughout the concourse
- Cleaning will be increased
- Pre-recorded audio announcements will be broadcasted in English and Spanish and will include information regarding services, fares, public safety
- Enter and exit labels will be placed on the sliding doors leading to the concourse to facilitate customer flow
- Electrical outlets in walkway areas will be deactivated or covered
Over the next six to 12 months, the agency will make the following changes:
- Lighting will be upgraded
- TV monitors displaying security camera feeds will be installed at the main entrances so personnel can observe activities throughout the facility
- A barrier will be installed between the glass walls and elevators at the Wewatta and Chestnut pavilions
- Floor decals and signage will be installed
- Smoke detectors will be installed in the restroom
Johnson said the agency's long-term plans include installing paid fare areas, meaning only passengers will be allowed in the bus concourse area. This change will require RTD to alter its fare collection, install turnstile exit gates and change tickets to accommodate the gates.
"I want to stress this is a significant change to current operations and must be done in a coordinated and diligent manner," Johnson said.
She said the agency will engage in a public outreach campaign to inform and educate the public about these changes.
The area surrounding Union Station has come under scrutiny in recent months as the number of crimes and open drug use has skyrocketed.
The city increased its police and security presence at the transit hub in December after the Denver Police Department received more than 70 calls for service around Union Station, the bus concourse and light rail line between Nov. 1 and Dec. 4.
Many of those calls involved drugs and alcohol, public disorder or assaults, police said.
Last month, police conducted a "large-scale enforcement operation" in the area that resulted in 42 arrests, including 10 felony offenses.