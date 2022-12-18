Colfax Avenue is the longest commercial road in America. At just over 50 miles in total length, Denver's original main street stretches from the base of the Rocky Mountains in Golden to the Great Plains of Strasburg.
It is an arterial road in every sense of the word. Denver, Aurora, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Colorado Department of Transportation want to update the longstanding transit lines with a bus rapid transit (BRT) system.
According to RTD, the 15 and 15L serve up to 20,000 riders per day. Over one month, the routes transport close to as many people as live in Denver. Over the past two years, RTD has improved the line with shelter and safety enhancements.
This includes more bus stop shelters, security cameras, better lighting and transparent weather protection, among other items.
As part of ongoing efforts to make the BRT system a reality, the City and County of Denver approved a contract amendment with Parsons Transportation Group, Inc. adding $19.3 million for design services on the project. The current contracted amount with Parsons is now $24.1 million. The City of Aurora is contributing $2.3 million to the contract.
"The total cost for the project will be $250 million to $300 million," a spokesperson at RTD said. "The voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond includes $55 million for BRT, and a Federal Transit Administration grant has been sought for up to $150 million in funding for the project."
Up to $15 million from the Elevate Denver Bond, $15 million from Denver Regional Council of Governments and $12 million from the City of Aurora will be sought to pay for the new system.
Renderings shared by the city of Denver show a radical rethinking of part of Colfax Avenue. The buses will drive down the central portion of Colfax in a restricted lane. Stations will occupy another lane, leaving room for one general purpose lane for traffic flow. There will continue to be a parking lane.
"[There will be] center-lane operation from Civic Center Station at Colfax and Broadway to the Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street transit station in Aurora (5.5 miles) and curb-lane operation from Yosemite to Colfax Station for the R Line (3.1 miles)," the RTD spokesperson said.
In some ways, the line is similar to Fort Collins' MAX line, however MAX runs on a dedicated roadway about a block east of south College Avenue. The MAX line and the proposed Colfax BRT in Denver are similar in length at 5.1 and 5.5 miles respectively, but Denver is a much larger city and metro area than Fort Collins.
Why stick with buses? Denver's light rail lines make a very obvious loop around the city, with no lines running along major arteries like Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
The reason is relatively simple: Cost. Officials at RTD say it is cheaper to go with a BRT system versus a light rail line. The R-Line in Aurora is 10.5 miles and cost just under $700 million. The A-Line to Denver International Airport cost $2.2 billion according to published reports.
"[Bus Rapid Transit] was found to offer similar benefits to surface rail at a much lower cost, which is why we opted for this route," the RTD spokesperson said. "The system is anticipated to reduce bus travel times by up to 15 minutes along the corridor, while improving pedestrian safety and creating exciting streetscape and economic development opportunities."
A bus rapid transit line, similar to the Flatiron Flyer connecting Denver and Boulder, is the best and most cost effective model to move tens of thousands of Denverites to and from work and play, every day, project officials said.
The project is not expected to be complete until 2028 and significant work must be done before the new buses are launched.