Only 32% of pregnant women in Colorado use seat belts correctly, a UCHealth EMS/Hudson Center for Prenatal Vehicle Safety study claims.

Analysis of 1,712 prenatal seat belt checks led Car Seats Colorado to list safer seat belt strategies for pregnant women.

“Recent data highlights a concerning gap in road safety practices, specifically among a vulnerable group – pregnant people,” Car Seats Colorado said in a news release. “Keeping kids safe while traveling in a vehicle starts even before the baby arrives.”

Car Seats Colorado said these methods of seat belt fit and vehicle seat positioning for pregnant vehicle occupants are recommended by NHTSA and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists:

Seat Belt Fit

Lap belt placed low under the curve of the belly and resting on the hips.

Shoulder belt to the side of the belly and diagonally across the center of the chest.

Shoulder belt crossing the middle of the clavicle, resting on the shoulder.

Vehicle Seat Adjustment

Seat back upright, or as upright as the pregnant person can tolerate.

Seat adjusted back so the belly does not press against the steering wheel and there is at least 10 inches of space between the center of the steering wheel and the chest.

Seat also close enough so the pregnant driver can press the brake pedal to the floor.

Steering Wheel

Tilted so the airbag is directed towards the chest, not the belly or face.

Steering column distance adjusted so the driver can comfortably reach the top of the steering wheel while providing space for airbag deployment.

“Seat belts are our first line of defense in a vehicle in the event of a crash,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Highway Safety Office at the Colorado Department of Transportations. “However, their effectiveness hinges on being worn correctly, which can be complex given the unique physical changes that occur during pregnancy.”

Many pregnant people use their seat belts incorrectly without knowing, according to UCHealth. Reasons listed include the lap belt riding up over the belly, a gap between the clavicle and shoulder belt, and having their belly/chest too close to the steering wheel.

“Maternal and fetal mortality are only part of the picture,” Community Outreach Captain for UCHealth Emergency Medical Services Gregory Colton said. “For prenatal patients, motor vehicle crashes lead to higher rates of premature rupture of membranes, placental abruption, premature birth, and low birth weight.”

If all pregnant vehicle occupants wore their seat belt correctly, crash-related fetal loss could decline by more than 50%, according to Car Seats Colorado.

“If you are in a crash when pregnant, seek immediate medical attention and notify your prenatal care provider, even if you do not feel injured,” Car Seats Colorado said.