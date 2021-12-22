The Colorado Department of Transportation is predicting heavier-than-normal traffic over the weekend in many parts of the state due to the Christmas holiday.

The department is suspending all construction projects statewide from Thursday through Monday and from Dec. 30 through Jan. 3.

"The holiday season is a busy time for travel, as Coloradans and visitors spend time with family and friends and explore our beautiful great outdoors,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the transportation department. “During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it.”

On Interstate 70 west of Denver, the heaviest traffic is predicted on Thursday, Friday and the days after Christmas. On eastbound I-70 between Vail and Denver, the heaviest traffic is predicted on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Drivers should also expect increased traffic along the Front Range before and after Christmas, due to the number of large shopping centers in the area, officials said.

Christmas week is one of Colorado’s highest travel periods. In 2020, 254,146 vehicles drove through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, according to department data. The year before, 290,026 vehicles drove through from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26.

Officials are also warning residents of impaired driving over the holidays. Law enforcement agencies across the state began increased DUI enforcement on Dec. 15, lasting through Jan. 2.

“We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration,” Lew said. “Let's end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022."

The department is partnering with Uber to give out $15 ride credits to prevent impaired driving over the holidays. In total, $10,000 in ride credits will be distributed to Coloradans through Jan. 3 by using the code “HOLIDAYSAFE” in the Uber app.

In addition, AAA and Lyft are hosting the Tow-to-Go program from Friday through Jan. 3, providing free transportation for impaired drivers and tows for their vehicles. For more information, visit aaa.com/towtogo.