Construction will affect traffic on Interstate 70 and 32nd Avenue through July 15 as the Colorado Department of Transportation works on the new westbound bridge on I-70.
Full overnight closures of 32nd Avenue will require detouring all traffic, including bicyclists and pedestrians from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday to Thursday and intermittently on weeknights from July 5 until July 15.
Access to 32nd Avenue in both directions will be blocked at Exit 264. Detours will be marked to direct traffic, cyclists and pedestrians to 40th Avenue to bypass closures. This detour will add significant walking time for pedestrians.
There will be single left lane closures on westbound I-70 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and intermittently on weeknights from July 5 to July 15. One lane of traffic will remain open.
Double lane closures will be in place on eastbound I-70 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through June 30 and intermittently from July 5 to July 15.
These lane closures will extend from exits 263 to 265 in both directions.
Visit cotrip.org for road conditions, lane closures and other restrictions.
Drivers can visit the bridge project page here.