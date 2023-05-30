Denver International Airport is preparing for the busy summer travel season with a new option for going through security.

Starting Thursday, a lane at the Bridge Security checkpoint that connects the Jeppsen Terminal with Concourse A will be set aside for customers who reserve their spot through a program called DEN Reserve.

Reservations can be made up to three days in advance or as late as when a passenger arrives at DIA, according to the airport's "DEN Reserve" web page.

Passengers will be able to reserve a time for free, with no account or membership required. The goal is to expedite the security process. Reservations are available daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Travelers using TSA PreCheck and CLEAR Plus cannot use DEN Reserve.

A QR code is generated and sent by email to passengers to present at the designated lane at the reserved time.

Passengers only need to select the airline they're flying with, destination, flight number, and number of people in their party.

"It's a process that exists in 20 other airports throughout the country," DIA Chief Operating Officer Steve Jaquith told City Council members. "Another innovative tool we are implementing to try to facilitate and improve our customer experience."

