Denver gas prices were on the rise last week, climbing 15.2 cents per gallon as we reached the Memorial Day holiday.

On average, Denver gas prices sat at $3.40 per gallon on Tuesday, according to a GasBuddy survey of 844 Denver stations.

"Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release.

De Haan said to expect most of the country to spend the summer in the $3.35 to $3.85 per gallon range, unless there are unexpected refinery outages, a major hurricane or economic development.

"While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we're still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark," De Haan said.

A year ago, Denver stood at $4.20 per gallon on Memorial Day, 80 cents pricier than this year.

Statewide, the average cost for a gallon of gas is $3.44 per gallon, up 13.2 cents week over week.

The national average for a gallon of gas ticked up $2.7 cents last week to $3.55, which is more than $1 cheaper than a year ago, according to a GasBuddy survey of 150,000 stations nationwide.

One other factor that could potentially drive gas prices higher, De Haan said, would be a deal in Congress to avert the debt ceiling. That could potentially create optimism that the economy will avoid a major recession and keep oil demand high, he said.