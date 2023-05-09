Denver gas prices are on the decline again, marking a third consecutive week of relief for consumers.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Denver stood at $3.31 per gallon on Monday, 8.9 cents cheaper than the week prior, according to GasBuddy.com, which surveyed 844 stations across Denver.

"For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, stated in a news release. "While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall."

Denver gas prices have now declined 17.8 cents over the last three weeks combined, but still sit 2.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, GasBuddy.com said.

The cheapest station in Denver was selling gas for $2.73 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.94 per gallon -- a difference of $1.21, the survey found.

Nationally, a gallon of gas was 7.5 cents cheaper over the last week, according to a survey of more than 11 million weekly price reports across 150,000 stations nationwide.

A year ago, gas was 64.5 cents per gallon higher in Denver.

"Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that's a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week," De Haan said.