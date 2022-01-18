The Transportation Security Administration seized 141 guns at Denver International Airport last year during routine security screening, a record for DIA and the sixth most of any airport in the United States, the agency announced Tuesday.
Denver's previous high was 140, set in 2019.
"Travelers bringing firearms in carry-on luggage is not new and we have now reached an unacceptable level of carelessness by gun owners. Simply stated, one gun in carry-on luggage is one too many," Larry Nau, TSA federal security director for Colorado, said in in a statement.
"We are asking all gun owners to take a few minutes to reacquaint yourself with the procedures for traveling with firearms and the importance of being aware of everything you transport in your carry-on luggage before you come to the airport.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list with 507 firearms seized. It was followed by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (317), Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (245), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (196) and Nashville International Airport with 163 firearms seized.
Officials said they believe the increase in guns seized correlates with more people traveling around the country and world. In 2021, 18.3 million passengers passed through security at Denver International Airport, a 72% increase from 2020.
Nationwide, the number of people who passed through security increased 44% from 2020 as 585 million passengers were screened.
TSA officials reminded travelers that a gun needs to be unloaded; packed in a locked, hard-sided case; and checked in.
If travelers leave a firearm in a carry-on bag, they could face criminal penalties or have privileges revoked such as Trusted Traveler status or TSA PreCheck.