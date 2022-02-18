Denverites itching to travel overseas will soon be able to return directly to France.
Air France announced Friday that seasonal service between Denver International Airport and Paris – Charles de Gaulle International Airport will resume on May 4, with three weekly flights, according to a news release.
Flights between the Mile High City and the City of Light began last July.
The airline currently serves 11 destinations within the United States and is operating just 10% shy of pre-pandemic levels, officials said. Increased routes throughout the United States will begin in March as daily flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and PCDG resume.
Officials said during the summer the airline will operate nearly 200 flights between the United States and Paris, which is 20% more than the summer of 2019.