Traveling by bicycle and scooter in lower downtown Denver is getting safer this week as crews begin work installing two new protected bike lanes.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is installing the new lines, markings and posts on Blake and Market streets from Broadway to the Cherry Creek Trail, the department said in a news release.

"The new protected bike lanes on Blake and Market, totaling 2 miles, will provide dedicated space on the street for people to bike and scooter, reducing concerns about scooter riding on sidewalks and improving the environment for people walking," DOTI said in a news release.

The new bike lanes mean Denver will lose about 250 parking spaces along the stretches of road, but vehicle travel lanes will not be impacted.

Crews will begin work on Blake Street and after work is completed in 2-3 weeks will move on to Market Street.

Blake Street is also getting new transit only lanes from 14th to 18th streets and on Market Street from 14th to 17th streets, DOTI said. The department is also adding new pedestrian walkways along three blocks near Coors Field.

The improvements are part of a downtown planning effort to improve multimodal travel on Blake and Market streets.