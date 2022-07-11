A deluge of applicants for Denver’s e-bike rebate program overwhelmed the system on Monday, forcing city officials to limit the process to “income-qualified” applicants, according to a news release.
The last time Denver’s Office of Climate Action and Sustainability offered the rebates in May, the large number applications drained the available funds within three weeks, so city officials paused the program until Monday. Two thousand rebates were available.
The program offers applicants $400 for an e-bike, or $900 for an e-cargo bike. For those who are income-qualified, it’s $1,200 for an e-bike, or $1,700 for an e-cargo bike.
“Due to a high volume of interest this morning, many users were stuck in the email verification process,” according to the release. “Our rebate administrator's system limited the number of email verifications that could be sent every 30 minutes. This left people unknowingly waiting up to two hours for a verification code. Users then requested a new one that invalidated the old verification code, and had to unknowingly wait another hour or so for another code.”
Officials pledged to “honor the application of any user who attempted to verify their email, but were unable to do so.”
The new program model has a limited number of rebates available each month to keep it going through the rest of the year.
During the first three weeks of the program in May, more than 3,000 Denverites applied for rebates and quickly exceeded the program's funds and anticipated demand.
Since starting the program, 848 e-bike rebates have been redeemed, and 56% of the program funding from the Climate Protection Fund has gone to income-qualified residents. That doesn't include Monday's applications.
There will be other chances to get the rebate, as new rounds of rebates will be available each of the six months remaining in 2022: Monday, Aug. 1; Tuesday, Sept. 6; Monday, Oct. 3; Monday, Nov. 7; and Monday, Dec. 5.
Officials urged anyone with questions about their application attempt to email denverrebatelogins@aptim.com. To get on an email list about upcoming rebate application windows, visit denvergov.org.