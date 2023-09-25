Downtown Denver drivers and light rail users should plan for disruptions from Tuesday through Oct. 4 as the Regional Transportation District repairs a 28-year-old section of rail at the intersection of 14th and California streets.

The tracks on the central corridor D Line — RTD’s oldest operating line — have settled due to heavy usage, requiring replacement of all rail and track paving from the alley behind the Embassy Suites hotel on Stout Street through the intersection of 14th and California streets, ending in front of the Hyatt hotel.

The repairs will include a partial closure of the intersection of 14th and California streets, requiring the closure of one through lane and the parking lane on 14th Street and two lanes on California Street.

One lane of through traffic will remain open on 14th Street. California Street will be closed to through traffic at 15th Street, while one lane will remain open to serve the valet parking and parking lot at le Méridien Downtown hotel at 14th and California streets.

Vehicle traffic will be diverted around the work.

D and H lines:

Trains will detour to Union Station via Auraria West, Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena•Elitch Gardens stations. There will be no service at Colfax at Auraria, Theatre District •Convention Center or the downtown loop (16th•California, 18th•California, 16th•Stout and 18th•Stout) stations.

L Line:

The L Line will suspend operations. L Line customers can explore bus Route 43 as an alternative.

Regular service for all lines will resume on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Customers can take RTD’s Free MallRide buses which provide service near the Convention Center. Buses run every 4–6 minutes and are currently detouring around the 16th Street Mall Project, operating on 15th Street (to Union Station) and 17th Street (to Civic Center Station).

No fare is required on the MallRide; just hop on board!

Use RTD’s Next Ride web app to plan trips, view schedules, and get the latest details on impacts to RTD services with Service Alerts.

For additional route and schedule information, call RTD’s Customer Care division at 303.299.6000. Agents are available 6 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m.—6 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Download the RTD Transit Watch App to report any safety or security issues. The app is available for iOS and Android devices in English and Spanish.