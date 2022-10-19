The E-470 Public Highway Authority and Colorado State Patrol are asking drivers to slow down and stay alert on the section of E-470 under construction currently.
Construction crews are widening the roadway and expanding the trail adjacent to it on E-470 from Interstate 70 to north of 64th Avenue, south of Pena Boulevard. Crews will work in phases to improve 11 miles of E-470 from I-70 to 104th Avenue. The speed limit in the area is reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph.
The leading cause of crashes and injuries and fatalities to construction workers is high speed in construction zones, according to Colorado State Patrol.
"Drivers need to have extra care driving through and near these zones," Chief of the Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew Packard said. "Every worker in a construction zone is a real person, and they deserve to be as safe as possible in their jobs."
More work zone safety tips:
- Drive with caution. Concrete barriers make lanes and shoulders narrower.
- Stay alert and anticipate changing road conditions. There will be periodic lane closures during non-peak travel times (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- Watch for workers
- Avoid unnecessary lane changes
- Leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle ahead of you
- Slow down for first responders and E-470 Roadside Assistance vehicles with amber lights
- Don't drive distracted
The construction will add a third travel lane to each direction of E-470. Crews will also add four miles of trail to the High Plains Trail from 26th to 64th Avenues.
Colorado State Patrol anticipates the construction will be complete in 2025. They ask for the public's patience and cooperation during this time.