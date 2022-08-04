Emergency repairs disrupted service on two of the Regional Transportation District's light rail lines on Thursday.
RTD announced around 4 p.m. that crews were addressing "a track problem" south of the Yale Station, which disrupted E and H Line services.
E Line service between Orchard and RidgeGate Parkway were still operational, but the H line was not in service.
H Line riders can take a shuttle bus at the Belleview Station and transfer to the R Line at either the Dayton, Iliff or Florida stations to continue their trips, according to RTD.
Transit officials did say how long the service lines would be disrupted.