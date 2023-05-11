Join RTD at an in-person open house this week to find out about new fares and share your comments on the district’s lower, simpler fare choices, more discounts and Zero Fare for Youth being proposed in the fourth and final phase of RTD's Fare Study and Equity Analysis.

Two open houses are scheduled:

Thursday May 11 at 5 p.m. at the LoDo Towers Amenity Center at 1401 17th St, Denver

Wednesday May 17 at 5 p.m. at the Carla Madison Rec Center, 2401 E. Colfax, Denver

Children are welcome, and snacks and light refreshments will be provided. Materials and presentations in Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be available at both events.

Visit the Get Involved page to register and learn more about these events and others within the community.