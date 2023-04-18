Advance Auto Parts stores and the Denver Police Department are teaming up to offer free auto theft prevention devices to drivers.

Advance Auto Parts is donating 200 "The Club" steering wheel lock devices, which visually and physically deter vehicle thieves, according to a Denver Police Department news release.

The devices will be available at the following locations while supplies last:

Thursday, April 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Advance Auto Parts, 4509 N. Tower Rd.

Advance Auto Parts, 4090 E. Iliff Ave.

Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Advance Auto Parts, 4545 W. Colfax Ave.

Advance Auto Parts, 2319 S. Federal Blvd.

Fifty devices will be handed out at each location.

"Our local Advance team is proud to partner with Denver Police to play a role in curbing auto thefts," Advance District Manager Michael Vigil said in the release. "We're hopeful that this giveaway makes a real impact to motorists while preventing crime in our community."

The Denver Police Department particularly encourages owners of frequently stolen makes and models to take advantage of the giveaway.

The top ten most frequently stolen vehicles in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department, are:

Kia Sportage

Chevrolet Silverado

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Optima

Kia Sorento

Ford F-150

Ford F-250

Hyundai Santa Fe

Denver police officers and Volunteers in Police Service members will be on-site raising awareness of and signing people up for the DenverTrack program, a recently launched program that works with vehicles' GPS systems to track stolen vehicles in real time, according to the Denver Police Department.

The program also comes with stickers for vehicle placement alerting potential thieves that the vehicle has GPS tracking.

"Crime prevention is a partnership, which is demonstrated here through the generosity of Advance Auto Parts," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said in the release. "We encourage vehicle owners to take advantage of these free events to receive The Club and additional information for preventing auto thefts."