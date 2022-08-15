Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

An ethanol spill after a crash involving a semi-truck closed westbound lanes on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Monday morning, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

Aurora Fire Department said at 9:20 a.m. that a hazmat team was working on leak mitigation after the crash just west of Colfax Avenue.

Just after 9 a.m., the Aurora Police Department said crews anticipated it would take eight hours or more to clean the spill. In the meantime, a detour was in place through E-470 to East Colfax Avenue.

