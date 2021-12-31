Several Regional Transportation District light rail lines and its free MallRide will be impacted Friday night due to Denver's annual New Year's Eve firework display.
Officials said the agency's D and H light rail lines will stop operating north of the Theatre District/Convention Center Station beginning at 8 p.m., but southbound lines will continue as normal.
L line service will also be suspended beginning at 8 p.m. until the end of service and customers are urged to use bus Route 43 as an alternative measure, according to the transportation agency.
Additionally, the agency's free MallRide will stop running during both displays at 9 p.m. and midnight.
Riders impacted by the suspensions are encouraged to allow extra time due to the suspension of services. Service on New Year's Eve is free beginning at 7 p.m. to discourage people from driving under the influence, officials said.
