Steele Street finish design

View looking southeast at 46th South Avenue and the future eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation

The eastbound Interstate 70/Steele Street off-ramp will be closed through midsummer as construction crews continue work on the Colorado Department of Transportation's Central 70 Project. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Crews will finish constructing the permanent off-ramp to Steele Street and connect it to the eastbound side of the new lowered section of the interstate, transportation officials said.  

Steele Street closure

Detour map for Steele Street exit closure

Drivers headed east on I-70 will exit at Colorado Boulevard, then be detoured north to 46th Avenue to connect to Steele Street.

The closure is part of the state's $1.2 billion Central 70 project that broke ground in 2018. The project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of the interstate, while also adding an express lane in each direction, remove a nearly 60-year-old viaduct and lower the road between Brighton and Colorado Boulevard.

