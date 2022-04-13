The eastbound Interstate 70/Steele Street off-ramp will be closed through midsummer as construction crews continue work on the Colorado Department of Transportation's Central 70 Project. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Crews will finish constructing the permanent off-ramp to Steele Street and connect it to the eastbound side of the new lowered section of the interstate, transportation officials said.
Drivers headed east on I-70 will exit at Colorado Boulevard, then be detoured north to 46th Avenue to connect to Steele Street.
The closure is part of the state's $1.2 billion Central 70 project that broke ground in 2018. The project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of the interstate, while also adding an express lane in each direction, remove a nearly 60-year-old viaduct and lower the road between Brighton and Colorado Boulevard.
