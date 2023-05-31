Denver Nuggets fans headed for the NBA Finals between the Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Ball Arena can use the Regional Transportation District’s light rail and bus systems, as transportation officials said they are adding train cars to accommodate riders.

The additional train care will be added to the regularly-scheduled A (Sunday games) and N (home games) line service to Union Station, where fans can transfer to the E and W lines to reach Ball Arena

Maintenance work continues along light rail lines between Orchard and Southmoor stations.

The following schedule adjustments are in effect for E, H and R line service:

E Line – 30-minute frequency between Union and RidgeGate Parkway stations

H Line – 30-minute frequency between Florida and 18th California stations

R Line – No service south of Florida Station; regular service from Peoria Station to Florida Station

Bus service:

Several local bus routes will provide service to Union Station, where customers can transfer to E and W light rail lines to reach Ball Arena.

• Flatiron Flyer

• 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32

Customers are encouraged to use RTD’s Next Ride web app to view schedules, plan trips, see vehicle locations in real time, and sign up for Service Alerts .

Customers are also encouraged to plan ahead by visiting RTD’s service disruptions webpage to view adapted rail schedules and for tools to help with trip planning.

Here's a few other game day tips from RTD:

• Plan ahead, be patient and prepare for large crowds, including on platforms and trains

• Check the RTD website before traveling for schedules, especially final train times from Ball Arena and Union Station, and plan accordingly

• Download the RTD Transit Watch App to report any safety or security issues on RTD services, available in English and Spanish for iOS and Android devices

For additional route and schedule information, customers can call RTD Customer Care at 303.299.6000. Agents are available 6 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays.