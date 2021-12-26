Hampered by staffing shortages tied to COVID-19, airlines canceled or delayed over 300 flights in and out of Denver International Airport on Sunday as a nationwide surge in omicron cases continued to disrupt travel during the busy holiday weekend.

As of 12:30 p.m., 280 flights were delayed and 49 flights were canceled at the airport, according to Flight Aware. On Saturday, 280 flights were delayed and 67 flights were canceled.

On Sunday afternoon, Denver had the most flight delays of any airport in the U.S. and the third most flight delays in the world, beat only by Tokyo International Airport and Jeju International Airport, according to Flight Aware.

Airport officials said the delays and cancellations weren't a result of the airport itself, saying the blame likely fell on the airlines.

"We don’t have any control over that right now,” Stephanie Figueroa with Denver International Airport said Sunday.

Of the 280 delays at Denver International Airport, 104 were Southwest flights and 77 were United Airlines flights.

In a statement, United Airlines said the spike in omicron cases impacted its flight crews over the Christmas weekend.

"We've unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport," the statement said. "We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays."

Other airlines including Delta and Alaska Airlines have also attributed weekend delays and cancellations to the omicron variant.

Southwest said its delays were "mostly related to weather challenges being experienced across parts of the country today."

Sunday marked the third day of mass flight cancellations throughout the U.S. On Saturday, 3,556 U.S. flights were delayed and 997 were canceled, according to Flight Aware. As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 3,169 flights were delayed and 948 were canceled.

The omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., accounting for about 73% of cases as of early last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Saturday, the U.S.’s seven-day average of COVID-19 cases hit 201,330 — the country’s highest seven-day average since January, according to data collected by The New York Times.