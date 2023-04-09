A pedestrian was struck by an A-line train and killed near Monaco Street Parkway and Smith Road between the 40th and Colorado and Central Park stations on Sunday.

The A-Line was closed between about noon and 3:15 p.m. while RTD waited for Denver Police to clear the scene and conduct an investigation.

Denver Police initially reported their presence at the intersection just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday. A department public information officer said they do not believe the incident is criminal.

The identity of the victim will be released by the office of the medical examiner when deemed appropriate.

This is the first time a pedestrian has been killed by an RTD train this year. Last year, three were killed. The death also comes after derailments of other RTD light rail trains resulted in several injuries.