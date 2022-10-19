Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project.
Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference.
The state received a $100-million Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant from the federal government in September.
“When we passed the bipartisan ten-year infrastructure plan, this project was a key aspect and will deliver real results for those traveling on I-70," Polis said. "This transformative project has received incredible state and federal support and I thank all those that helped get us here today.”
The projects will address one of the most congested areas on the westbound I-70 mountain corridor that extends from just east of Floyd Hill through the Veterans Memorial Tunnels in Idaho Springs.
“Floyd Hill is an incredible pain point for Coloradans traveling through the mountains, and for Americans traveling West. Thanks to $100 million in new funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re finally addressing the congestion that has plagued this vital corridor,” Bennet said.
The plan includes adding a climbing lane to the eastbound side of the hill for heavy, slow trucks. A third lane downhill lane on the westbound side will also be added, among other improvements.
Improvements to roads through the canyon between U.S. 6 and the tunnels at Idaho Springs to straighten out curves will be CDOT's focus. That includes the sometimes-deadly 90-degree left turn at the bottom of the hill. Keeping traffic moving at a steady 55 mph will increase safety, smooth traffic flow, and protect wildlife habitat, according to CDOT.
Engineers didn't forget recreational opportunities, as plans include trail and bike path enhancements.
A frontage road between the Central City Parkway and U.S. 6 eliminates the need for drivers headed to-and-from Central City via U.S. 6 to merge with interstate traffic for just a mile and a half.
“Floyd Hill is a gateway to Colorado’s robust outdoor recreation and mountain tourism industries—and that unique role brings unique challenges," Neguse said. "And as we break ground today we are taking one huge step toward a safer, more efficient Colorado."
CDOT officials said work begins this fall on a wildlife underpass near Genesee and two roundabouts along U.S. 40 at County Road 65 and Homestead Road.
Major construction to revamp I-70 between Floyd Hill, west of Evergreen, and the Veterans Memorial Tunnel in eastern Idaho Springs is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.
Traffic impacts on winter skiing traffic both this winter and through the estimated completion date by the end of 2027 are unclear at this time.