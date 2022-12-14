Skip the designated driver debate New Year's Eve and catch a free RTD or cab ride home.
RTD's "Coors' Zero Fares" program offers fare-free RTD rides on New Year's Eve and the Sawaya Law Firm continues its long tradition of offering free cab rides and rideshares.
RTD will offer free rides on all RTD bus and rail routes — as well as Access-a-Ride, FlexRide and SkyRide services — from 7 p.m. Saturday Dec 31 to 7 a.m. Sunday Jan. 1.
New Year's Eve is one of several annual holidays, including St. Patrick's Day, the Kentucky Derby, the NFL season and the World Series, included in Molson Coor's sponsored "Free Rides" program.
"We're thrilled to once again offer Zero Fares for New Year's Eve to help everyone ring in the new year safely," Molson Coors Community Affairs Director Tami Garrison said in the release. "Each year we're reminded of the meaningful impact that stems from this program and it motivates us to continue expanding our efforts."
The program has existed for more than three decades, according to the release, and provided 8 million people country-wide with free transportation on major holidays and other celebrations.
Free Rides began in Colorado in 2008 and has provided 2 million rides to people in the Denver metro area, according to the release.
"RTD appreciates its continued partnership with Molson Coors to provide free rides throughout the transit system on New Year's Eve, allowing customers to welcome 2023 safely," RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said in the release. "Enjoy the evening and let us be your designated driver as you celebrate."
RTD schedule information can be found at https://www.rtd-denver.com/.
The Sawaya Law Firm will once again offer free cab and rideshare rides from Dec. 31 through Jan., according to the firm's website www.sawayalaw.com.
People looking for a free ride can call a cab or rideshare, including Uber or Lyft, pay the driver then send a bill to the firm for reimbursement up to $35.
Sawaya Law has offered free rides on several holidays since 2006 according to its website. This coming season, they will offer the same service on:
- Hanukkah: 12/18/22 – 12/26/22
- Christmas: 12/24/22 – 12/25/22
- Kwanzaa: 12/26/22 – 1/1/23
- St. Patrick’s Day: 3/17/23 – 3/19/23
- Cinco De Mayo: 5/5/23 – 5/7/23
- Fourth of July: 7/1/23 – 7/4/23
- Labor Day: 9/1/22 – 9/4/23
The offer is available to anyone ages 21 or older with a valid ID and the bill can be submitted for reimbursement at https://www.sawayalaw.com/cab-program/.