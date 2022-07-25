Denver Broncos fans will need to plan alternative transportation options when trying to get to Empower Field at Mile High this season, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA said on their website.
The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will continue its suspension of the BroncosRide bus service to the stadium.
RTD said its Board of Directors voted to indefinitely suspend BroncosRide services in April 2020, due to staffing challenges and the onset of the pandemic, and that suspension will continue for a third Broncos season.
RTD said the reduction in service, which began in 2020, is due to staffing issues including having enough operators and mechanics to meet new ridership demands.
"With limited resources, our service plan prioritizes mobility for essential workers and communities where ridership is high and service is needed the most," said a statement from RTD to 9NEWS.
