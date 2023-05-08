Finding out when your bus is going to arrive at your preferred stop is easier now that RTD has launched its improved Next Ride IVR, an interactive voice response system. Customers can call the agency’s customer care number, 303-299-6000 to find out when any fixed-route bus or train is expected to arrive at a specific stop.

The real-time system tracks delays on both bus and train systems and is available by phone or online and includes stop cancellations or suspensions.

Next Ride IVR now provides more accurate speech recognition, enabling callers to better interact with the system without using a touch-tone keypad.

Certain words detected that suggest the customer needs to speak with a Customer Care agent — including "I need help" or "I don't know" — cause the call to automatically transfer to a live agent.

New neural text-to-speech technology uses machine learning offers richer, more lifelike speech and better understanding, according to a news release.

Next Ride IVR, built entirely by RTD’s IT staff, will save hundreds of thousands of dollars in development, support and maintenance costs over using an outside vendor. By keeping the project in-house, staff can make changes, such as adjustments to a script, within minutes if needed.

To use Next Ride IVR:

Call RTD’s main Customer Care phone number at 303-299-6000.

Press 1 to select the next departures from a specific stop using the Next Ride system.

Provide the 5-digit stop number by entering it on a telephone keypad or by enabling voice recognition. If needed, press # to connect with a Customer Care agent.

The caller will hear the next three stop times, and can choose to hear three additional stops beyond those.

On the same call, times can be requested for a different stop.