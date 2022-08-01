All Regional Transportation District services will be free this month as the transportation agency joins a statewide initiative to reduce ozone pollution by increasing use of public transit.
The Zero Fare for Better Air program is a partnership with the Colorado Energy Office intended to reduce emissions during the state's high ozone season.
“RTD is committed to promoting better air through its strategic plan priority of Community Value, in which the agency strives to be a strong community partner, providing value to customers as well as to the broader Denver metro region while sustaining planet Earth,” Debra Johnson, RTD general manager and CEO, said in a news release.
The program aims to save Coloradans money, gas and time, while reducing stress and traffic and improving air quality.